Sleep experts oppose daylight saving, call it 'harmful to health'

Scientists have opined that daylight saving, a common practice, in many industrial countries is harming people’s sleeping patterns and eventually, their health. Researchers from American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) have warned that the clock adjustment runs in counter to the human body‘s natural circadian rhythm. As per World Economic forum they have also proposed to get it scrapped

Daylight saving

In an attempt to save available daylight, clocks in over 70 countries is changed by an hour. The alterations which is made twice every year, change the clocks to forward in spring and back in fall. Most of the world’s major industrialized economies have adopted daylight saving, with the exception of China, India and Japan, and the US state of Arizona.

While daylight saving gives extra work hours to people, researchers have suggested that it leads to undersleeping that could be harmful to people. Not only does it lead to increases stress, mood disorders, but memory loss but increased a sleep loos could also result in cardiovascular disease. Meanwhile, a report published by the American Medical Association found a possible link between disrupted sleep and the incidence of Parkinson’s Disease in older men.

This has prompted scientists to warn people of “detrimental health” effects if the practice continues. "There is ample evidence of the negative, short-term consequences of the annual change to daylight saving time in the spring," the organization’s president, Dr Kannan Ramar, told World Economic Forum. Currently, the AASM is “advocating at the federal level” for a legislation change.

Representative image/ Pixabey