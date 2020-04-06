'Smartphone Pinky' Syndrome: All You Need To Know About How It's Caused And Other Details

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a complete lockdown on all services except for essential services. The lockdown that is to continue till April 14, 2020, is aimed at controlling the spread of novel coronavirus in the country. Following which, citizens were forced to stay at home. According to media reports, due to the quarantine, the usage of cellphones has rampantly increased leading to Smartphone Pinky Syndrome. Here is all you need to know about the syndrome.

What is Smartphone Pinky Syndrome?

According to an Orthopedician from a leading hospital in Mumbai, when the little finger of the dominant hand bends because it cannot bear the weight of the cellphone for prolonged hours, it leads to Smartphone Pinky Syndrome. Often the little finger is called the pinky finger, and according to the doctor, there has been a rise in the deformity in the little finger ever since the coronavirus lockdown. According to a media report, a normal person spends an average of five hours on the phone, however, due to the coronavirus lockdown, the usage of smartphones is reportedly increased causing multiple cases of Smartphone Pinky Syndrome.

How to get cured of the Smartphone Pinky Syndrome?

Using smartphones for a short duration helps in solving Smartphone Pinky Syndrome.

A media report suggests taking a break when the little finger pains.

Reportedly, performing hand exercises and finger stretching can minimise the pain.

Reports also claim that if one's hand is hurting, take an over-the-counter pain reliever to reduce swelling and inflammation.

Switching hands at periodic intervals can also help.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is sourced from various external sources. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.