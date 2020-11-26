Social Isolation Has Same Neurological Impact As Hunger Cravings, Claims Study

A new study has revealed that social isolation triggers the same part of the human brain which causes a craving for food when fasting. According to a paper published in the journal Nature Neuroscience, people crave social interactions while in isolation in a similar way they crave food when hungry. This comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced millions of people into isolation due to lockdowns imposed by governments.

'Isolation causes social craving'

"In social animals, social interactions act as primary rewards, they are inherently pleasurable and motivate behavior in the absence of any other reward. Extended periods of isolation, especially during development, can dramatically disrupt behavior and brain function. Our results support the intuitive idea that acute isolation causes the social craving, similar to the way fasting causes hunger," the study said.

Researchers studied 40 individuals for the experiment, all between the age group of 18 to 40, of which 27 were women. The individuals underwent 10 hours of mandatory isolation and 10 hours of fasting. Following which they were screened using functional magnetic resonance imaging to measure neural responses. Midbrain regions showed selective responses to food cues after fasting and to social cues after isolation.

All the participants who were studied had frequent social interactions before the experiment. The participants had low levels of pre-existing loneliness before the study began. The study also revealed that the response from individuals largely depends on their levels of loneliness. It said that people who have stayed in isolation for a longer period crave less social interactions than people who are highly social.

(Image Credit: AP)