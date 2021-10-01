Spending More Time Outdoors Ensures Better Sleep And Good Mood, Claims New Study

Australian experts, in their new research, have revealed that spending more time outdoors and being exposed to a good amount of bright daylight conditions has a significant effect on mood. Published in the Journal of Effective Disorders, the study suggested that hanging out more often can also enhance one’s sleep and even lower the risk of falling into depression.

Spend time with nature for maximum benefits

Psychologist and sleep researcher Sean Cain from Melbourne’s Monash University stated that spending time in natural light during the day is equally important as avoiding artificial light at night. They reportedly observed data derived from 4,00,000 people who were asked questions about mood, medications, and time spent outdoors. Cain is also known for his previous experimental studies where he proved the correlation between artificial lights and their negative effects on sleep and circadian rhythms, as per Science Alert. Besides, spoiled moods and lack of proper sleep has been evident in people who spend less time in natural light.

Activities such as hiking in the open offer a large number of benefits including reduced chances of developing diabetes, better functioning of the cardiovascular system and lower risks of developing dementia or falling into depression.

Long exposure to artificial light suppresses sleep hormone

Melatonin is the hormone that decides how much time a person will be spending in bed. Secretion of the sleep hormone is disrupted if a person spends more time in artificial light irrespective of the time of the day. Citing Cain’s previous Melbourne-based study, Live Science reports that nearly half of the homes in the town had exposure to bright lights, which can suppress melatonin by as much as 50% depending on one’s sensitivity to artificial lights.

As per the latest study, the experts reportedly found that the odds of depression, less antidepressant usage, and greater happiness were linked to an additional hour of exposure to natural light. The observational data also revealed that early risers tend to spend more time in natural light than night owls. Besides, the study also underscored the problem of those working against their body’s natural clock revealing that a disturbed circadian rhythm, normally seen in people working in shifts, can cause a significant impact on mental health.

