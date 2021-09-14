Standing May Help With Insulin Insensitivity & Prevention Of Chronic Diseases: Study

In recent Finnish study conducted by Turku PET Centre and UKK Institute, the researchers discovered that standing is linked to have greater insulin sensitivity. Insulin sensitivity describes how responsive the human body is towards insulin's effects. The study further suggests that increasing regular standing duration may prevent the occurrence of chronic illnesses. The study's results were issued in 'Journal of Science and Medicine in Sport.'

Insulin is a hormone that regulates energy metabolism and blood sugar levels. Obesity, for example, can disrupt normal insulin action in the body, resulting in reduced insulin sensitivity levels and an elevated chance of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular illness.

Type 2 diabetes is among the most common lifestyle-related illnesses, and it is generally accompanied by insulin resistance or decreased sensitivity to insulin. This is a condition in which the human body does not respond appropriately to insulin further increasing blood glucose levels. Insulin resistance leads to the formation of type 2 diabetes which is strongly influenced by one's lifestyle. This can be prevented with regular physical exercise.

In the research conducted by the Turku PET Centre and UKK Institute, the researchers analysed the relationship between the decreased sensitivity to insulin and the sedentary behaviour, physical activity, as well as fitness in inactive working individuals with a higher risk of getting type 2 diabetes as well as cardiovascular illnesses.

The researchers discovered that standing is linked to improved insulin sensitivity regardless to the fact on how much someone engages in physical activity or how much spend in sitting. It also does not depends on the level of fitness, or body weight.

A doctoral candidate at the University of Turku, Taru Garthwaite stated, “This association has not been shown before. These findings further encourage replacing a part of daily sitting time with standing, especially if physical activity recommendations are not met.”

According to the findings, the researchers also highlight the necessity of maintaining a healthy body composition in terms of metabolic health. An increase in body fat proportion has proven to be a more relevant determinant in insulin sensitivity than physical activity, health, or the time spent sitting. On the contrary, standing was found to be linked to insulin sensitivity regardless of body proportion.

Taru Garthwaite clarified the situation by saying that, daily exercise has long been recognised as helpful to one's health. Exercise, fitness, and sedentary lifestyle appear to be linked to insulin metabolism, but only in a tangential way, with their impact on body composition. Although the results of this study cannot currently be used to forecast causal consequences, Garthwaite believes that if physical activity requirements are not followed, increasing daily standing time may aid in the prevention of lifestyle illnesses.

