Strong Social Relationships Can Improve The Odds Of Survival By 50%, PLOS Report Reveals

As social relationships affect one's mental health, health behaviour, physical health, and mortality risk, Sociologists have played a pivotal role in establishing the link between social relationships and health outcomes. Various studies in the past have found that social relationships have short and long-term effects on health, for better and for worse.

Recently, a study published in the PLOS Medicine Research journal also revealed that building strong social relationships not only give one pleasure but also improve one's odds of survival by 50%. PLOS report also says that the quality and quantity of an individual's social relationships are linked to mental health as well as to both chronic disease and mortality.

Longevity and health ratio dropped for those living alone

The researchers analyzed results from 148 studies, which included over 3 lakh participants. Strengthening the study's findings further, it was found that the longevity and health ratio dropped steeply for those living alone. Moreover, research has also identified a range of activities that qualify as social support, from offers of help or advice to expressions of affection.

In addition, evidence suggests that the life-enhancing effects of social support extend to the giver as well as to the receiver. Kira Birditt, an assistant research professor at the University of Michigan's Institute for Social Research, stated that findings are very exciting and show how important social relationships are for improving survival.

Social isolation growing rapidly in the era of Social Media

The study further reveals that in the hyperconnected era of social media, social isolation is rapidly increasing as many people across the world reported about not having a single person to confide in. It also said about different pathways through which friends and family influence health for the better, ranging from a calming touch to finding meaning in life.

An Australian government website on health also throws light on the importance of spending more time on building strong social relationships, as it says, the benefits of social connections and good mental health are numerous. Relationship stress undermines health through behavioural, psychosocial, and physiological pathways. Stress contributes to psychological distress and physiological arousal that can damage health through cumulative wear and tear on physiological systems, and by leading people of all ages to engage in unhealthy behaviours in an effort to cope with stress, found the study.

Image Credits: Pixabay/Representative