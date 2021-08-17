Students Receiving Online Instruction Got More Sleep During COVID Pandemic, Finds Study

A new study reveals that various teaching techniques of schools during the COVID-19 pandemic led to significant differences in how much and when students slept. The result of this study has been published in the journal called SLEEP. According to the study, students who received online education without live courses or scheduled teacher interactions woke up last and slept the most. On the other hand, students who received in-person teaching in schools were the first to wake up and the last to sleep.

When the states and cities started implementing shutdowns to combat the risk of COVID-19 in March 2020, schools and school districts began teaching students in different ways. In-person education in school facilities was available in some schools only. Some went entirely online, and some switched to hybrid learning. The scheduling demands became vastly different during that time, such as specific start times and day-to-day variability in scheduled instruction. There were also differences in the online alternatives. Some institutions made it mandatory for the students to log in to online classrooms at particular times and communicate directly with professors. Other institutions did not have regular classes, and students were entirely responsible for their own work.

Experiment on sleep schedule

From October 14 to November 26, scientists used social media like Facebook and Instagram to register United States teenagers in grades 6-12 to investigate connections between instructional methods, school start hours, and sleep. For each workday from Monday - Friday of the preceding week, students chose one of three instructional approaches: in-person, online/synchronous, live online courses or interactions with instructors; or online/asynchronous like online but without live classes or planned teacher interactions. Researchers collected comprehensive sleep test results from 5,245 teenagers from all around the country.

As per the result, 20.4 percent of middle school students and 37.2 percent of high school students reported getting enough sleep on in-person teaching days, making at least 9 hours for middle school and at least 8 hours for high school. On the other hand, the students taking live online classes reported getting enough sleep 38.7% of middle school students and 56.9% of high school students. However, more than 62 percent of middle school students and more than 81 percent of high school students who took online courses without attending live sessions said they got enough sleep. Students in middle and high school who had later school start times received more sleep.

Even though students had the same early start hours, those who took online courses that required them to sign in at specified times received greater sleep than those who took in-person classes. Lisa Meltzer, the study's primary author said, "Without the required transportation time or time required to get ready for school in the morning, online students were able to wake later, and thus get more sleep." A start time of 8:30- 9:00 a.m. for the in-person or online with live courses resulted in the largest proportion of pupils obtaining enough sleep for middle school students.

Unless the online school day began at 8:00-8:29 a.m. or later, the percentage of pupils obtaining enough sleep reached 50% for high school students. Only when the start time was 9:00 a.m., 50% of high school pupils get adequate sleep for in-person teaching. The most night-to-night variability in bedtimes, waking hours, and sleep quantity was found in hybrid regimens that included at least one day of in-person teaching.

"Both inconsistent sleep patterns and not getting enough sleep have negative downstream effects on adolescent health," said Meltzer. As a result, it is critical for education and welfare officials to examine the effects of early and varied school start times on secondary school students' sleep, added Meltzer.

Image Credit: Representative Image