Study: A Protein-based COVID-19 Vaccine Can Induce High Antibody Response In People

In order to induce a high antibody response in animals, scientists developed a protein-based COVID-19 vaccine that closely resembles the virus's structure. Researchers vaccinated mice with nanoparticles that mimicked SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, by exhibiting multiple copies of the receptor-binding domain (RBD) antigen, according to a report published in the journal ACS Central Science.

Antibody and T cells are important for long-term protection

The RBD, a component of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, is used by the virus to enter and infect human cells, and most protein-based vaccines teach the immune system to recognise it. The spike protein binds to the ACE-2 receptor on the surface of the host cell, which acts as a portal for the virus to enter. Not all vaccinations, however, elicit both antibody and T cell responses, both of which are regarded to be crucial for long-term protection. Polymersomes are self-assembling, spherical nanoparticles that can encapsulate antigens and adjuvants and then release them inside immune cells, according to researchers from the University of Chicago in the United States.

Adjuvants are chemicals that aid in the immune system's reaction. According to the researchers, polymersomes cause strong T cell immunity. The researchers wondered if they could boost the antibody response even further by creating nanoparticles to look like viruses, with numerous copies of the RBD displayed on their surfaces.

Researchers immunised another group of mice

The researchers used RBDs to create polymersomes that were similar in size to SARS-CoV-2. They administered the nanoparticles into mice in two doses, three weeks apart, after characterising them in the lab. They also injected separate polymersomes carrying an adjuvant. They immunised another group of mice with polymersomes encapsulating the RBD as well as nanoparticles containing the adjuvant for comparison. Despite the fact that both groups of mice produced large amounts of RBD-specific antibodies, only the surface-decorated polymersomes produced neutralising antibodies that blocked SARS-CoV-2 infection in cells.

According to the researchers, both surface-decorated and encapsulated RBDs induced strong T cell responses. Although the new vaccine has still be studied in people for safety and efficacy, it may have advantages over mRNA vaccines in terms of mass dissemination in resource-constrained places. The surface-decorated polymersomes are stable and active for at least six months after being refrigerated. mRNA vaccines, on the other hand, must be stored at a subzero temperature.

(Inputs from PTI)

Image- Unsplash