Study: Children Born During The Pandemic Have Reduced Cognitive Development

A recent US study has revealed that the children who were born during the pandemic period will have reduced cognitive performance in comparison to the ones born before it. The results were published on the basis of a study conducted among some children who were born before and after the pandemic started.

Study showing lesser cognitive development among 'COVID-19 Babies'

Researchers from the Rhode Island Hospital and Brown University conducted a study on 672 children who were healthy and without any developmental disabilities. Out of these children, 188 were born after July 2020, and 308 before January 2019. Similarly, 176 were born between January 2019 and March 2020. The study revealed that the children born during the COVID-19 situation have lesser verbal, motor, and overall cognitive performance compared to the babies born before the COVID-19 period.

The possible reason behind this is the stressful situation they were born into. When COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions were imposed all across the world, children had to stay in their houses with limited physical activities and limited interaction with the outside world. This has led to a reduction in physical as well as mental development impacting their cognitive ability.

Further, the study also revealed that the numbers are more frequent among the males and children of lower socioeconomic families.

Impact of COVID-19 on families

The study also provides details on the impact of this situation on the families. It says that the parents who are working from home underwent dual roles as they had to do the office work along with the responsibilities of the house. On the other hand, families who saw job loss, financial issues, and health issues had to suffer more stress.

