Study Claims 7,000 Steps In A Day Enough For Healthy Heart In Adults

The world might seem pleasant on a chair, doctors always despise sitting for long hours considering the numerous ill-effects it causes on the heart, mind and human body overall. To cement the experts' advice, a recent study by American researchers have suggested that those who walk over 7,000 steps every day are relatively more immune to common cardiac complications. Published in the journal JAMA Network, the researchers also clarified that mortality had nothing to do with step intensity and laid proof of step volume being a better contributor to a healthy heart.

As per the journal, the study was conducted with the intent to determine the correlation of steps per day with premature (age 41-65 years) all-cause mortality among black and white middle-aged men and women.

What did the study say?

The observations were gathered by analysing the activities of 2,110 adults, who were tracked for an average of almost 11 years. Reports showed that the black and white middle-aged men and women (mean age of 45 years), equipped with accelerometers, who crossed the 7,000 marks were found to be at 50% to 70% lower risk of heart diseases. Moreover, it also suggested that the step volume was a better contributor to a healthy heart as the subjects who were put in the low-volume category were found to have high BMI, lower self-rated health, and higher prevalence of stage 2 hypertension and diabetes as compared to the subjects in the moderate and high-volume category.

Why do doctors despise sitting?

Sitting for extended periods of time can act as a magnet for heart diseases, diabetes and even cancer. Experts say that long hours on the couch can even shorten the lifespan while inducing risks of hypertension, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Non-compliance to doctors' recommendations can even cause dementia, a kind of mental illness, along with an increased level of anxiety. Besides, too much inactivity on the chair can undo even the rigorous exercises one does, and not mention, the back experiences too much strain.

The researchers responsible for preparing the report have labelled regular physical activity as one of the most important behaviours people must adapt in order to function with a healthy heart.

(Image Credits: UNSPLASH)