Study Cracks 'gender-equality Paradox', Details How Teens Make Life Choices Based On Sex

Researchers at the University of Missouri and the University of Essex in the United Kingdom [UK] have found consistent sex differences in nearly 500,000 adolescents across 80 nations that was driving their career aspirations. According to a new analysis by David Geary, and Gijsbert Stoet, biologically-influenced preferences play a role in gender segregation in the workplace and other areas later in life.

There was a tendency for larger differences to appear in gender-equal countries such as Finland, Norway, or Sweden, the study published this week stated, adding that its findings mirror a similar study completed in 1918.

Researchers used the data from the 2018 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) to study the traits. The study was then published in PLOS ONE, one of the world’s leading peer-reviewed journals focused on science and medicine.

Sex differences in career based on stereotypes, biases

During the analysis, the researchers found that more boys than girls in each of these countries — about a 4-to-1 ratio — wanted to go into “things-oriented” occupations, such as a carpenter, engineer, or mechanic. While more girls than boys — about a 3-to-1 ratio — wanted to go into a “people-oriented” occupation, such as a doctor or teacher.

"Sex differences in career choices and outcomes are often blamed on social factors, such as stereotypes and bias," said Geary, Curators Distinguished Professor of Psychological Sciences in the MU College of Arts and Science.

"Our study shows that many of these differences are universal and larger in equalitarian societies, suggesting there are biological influences on peoples’ occupational preferences."

For the first time, the study cracked the “gender-equality paradox”, or a scenario where there is increased levels of gender equality, which in turn lead to larger sex differences, such as in occupational aspirations.

"The sex differences in interest in things- and people-oriented occupations were not only found throughout the world but mirror those found in a study done more than 100 years ago," Geary said.

"The results are consistent across time and place, in keeping with inherent sex differences that make some activities more attractive to adolescent boys than girls and others more attractive to girls than boys."