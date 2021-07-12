Study Finds Drinking Coffee Reduces Risk Of Contracting Coronavirus; Details Here

There is good news for those who are addicted to coffee as a recent study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University has revealed that "a person who intakes a cup of coffee in a day, has fewer chances of contracting the deadly COVID-19 virus.'' According to the research, people who consume at least one cup of coffee a day have nearly 10 percent less chance of getting infected by the coronavirus. The study also added that taking coffee more than a cup is an added bonanza for the person.

"Consumption of coffee positively associates with inflammatory biomarkers such as C-reactive protein, tumour necrosis factor I (TNF-I) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), which are also associated with coronavirus severity," said the research.

Coffee also beneficial for providing a shield against pneumonia: Research

The researchers further added that the consumption of coffee has also been associated with pneumonia. It also lowers the risk of pneumonia in elderly people. It further added, "Coffee consumption has also been associated with lower risk of pneumonia in elderly. If coffee is taken on a regular basis, it would have an immunoprotective effect against the fight of the deadly virus," said the author.

Vegetables also play key role in boosting immunity

According to researchers, they have analysed records of at least 40,000 British adults in the UK Biobank. Apart from coffee, it also studied the connection between oily fish, processed meat, green vegetables, fruit, red meat and COVID-19. The completion of the analysis indicates that eating vegetables also lowers the risk of contracting the deadly virus.

However, this research is awaiting confirmation from the concerned offices, use of a healthy diet is an additional shield against the coronavirus apart from following social distancing norms and wearing masks.

