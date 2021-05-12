Study Reveals Fatigue, Mood Disorders Are Associated With Post-Coronavirus Syndrome

As per the finding of the study that was published in the journal Mayo Clinic Proceedings, patients diagnosed with the Post-COVID Syndrome, also known as 'PCS', 'COVID-19 long-haul syndrome' and 'Post-Acute Sequelae of SARS COV-2', experience symptoms such as mood disorders, fatigue and perceived cognitive impairment that can negatively affect returning to work and resuming normal activities.

Study on Post-Coronavirus Syndrome

The study reported on the first 100 patients to participate in Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation program (CARP), one of the first multidisciplinary programs established to evaluate and treat patients with the Post-COVID-19 Syndrome. The patients were evaluated and treated between June 1 and Dec. 31, 2020. They had a mean age of 45, and 68 per cent were female. They have evaluated a mean of 93 days after infection. The most common symptom of patients seeking evaluation for Post-COVID-19 Syndrome was fatigue.

Of all the patients in the study, 80 per cent reported unusual fatigue, while 59 per cent had respiratory complaints and a similar percentage had neurologic complaints. More than one-third of patients reported difficulties performing basic activities of daily living, and only 1 in 3 patients had returned to unrestricted work activity.

"Most patients in the study had no preexisting comorbidities prior to COVID-19 infection, and many did not experience symptoms related to COVID-19 that were severe enough to require hospitalization," said Greg Vanichkachorn, M.D., medical director of Mayo Clinic's COVID-19 Activity Rehabilitation program and first author of the study.

Meanwhile, Dr Vanichkachorn added, "Most of the patients had normal or nondiagnostic lab and imaging results, despite having debilitating symptoms. That's among the challenges of diagnosing PCS in a timely way and then responding effectively."

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has reported over 2,33,40,938 positive cases, out of which 1,93,82,642 have successfully recovered and 2,54,197 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,48,421 new cases, 3,55,338 fresh recoveries and 4,205 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 37,04,099.

(Image: Pixabay)