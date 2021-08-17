Study Reveals How Malaria Parasite Defends Itself From Febrile Temperatures In The Host

A study published in Nature Microbiology is said to have resolved a long-standing question on how the Malaria parasite responds to changes in its environment. A team of researchers found a gene that activates a protective response against high temperatures and other adverse conditions within the host.

According to a new study led by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), an institution supported by 'la Caixa' Foundation, found that a gene called PfAP2-HS allows the malaria parasite to defend itself from adverse conditions in the host, including febrile temperatures.

Most organisms have a defence mechanism against increased temperatures

Plasmodium falciparum-led infections that causes one of the most severe forms of malaria in humans, are characterised by periodic fevers because fever is an important element in our body's response against pathogens since it affects the stability of cellular proteins and helps reduce the parasite burden.

In turn, most organisms have a defence mechanism against increased temperatures: the expression of heat-shock proteins (HSP), which act as chaperones.

Explaining in detail, Alfred Cortes, ICREA researcher at ISGlobal and study coordinator, stated that in most of the eukaryotic organisms, from yeasts to mammals, the expression of these proteins depends on a highly conserved transcription factor called HSF1. He added that malaria parasites, which are also eukaryotes, lack the HSF1 gene although they can survive at febrile temperatures.

How malaria parasite regulates its response to higher temperatures?

While investigating how the malaria parasite regulates its response to higher temperatures (or heat shock) despite the absence of HSF1, Cortes and his team observed that a P. falciparum cell line, grown in the laboratory, loses its capacity to survive when exposed to a temperature of over 41 degrees Celsius owing to a mutation in a gene which they named PfAP2-HS.

The researchers found that PfAP2-HS acts as a transcription factor that activates the expression of heat shock proteins hsp70-1 and hsp90 by binding to their respective promoters (i.e. the "on-off button" of a gene). Besides, they also noticed that engineered parasites lacking the PfAP2-HS gene struggled to survive upon being exposed to higher temperatures and they also showed reduced growth at normal temperatures of 37 degrees Celsius.

"This means that, in addition to its role in the protective heat-shock response, PfAP2-HS is also important for maintaining protein stability in the parasite at basal temperatures," said Elisabet Tinto-Font, first author of the study.

The research team found homologues of PfAP2-HS in all Plasmodium species analysed, even in those that infect mice and do not cause fever which suggests that in those species, the response orchestrated by AP2-HS could protect against other adverse conditions in the host.

Image Credits: ANI/Representative