Study Reveals Partners Affect Pregnant Women's Alcohol Consumption And Babies' Development

Partners of pregnant women can directly impact their likelihood of drinking alcohol and feeling depressed, a recent study has found adding that it could affect baby’s development. The study which was led by a team of psychologists from the University of Rochester and other researchers in the Collaborative Initiative on Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (CIFASD), stressed the role of partner in the intervention and prevention of alcoholism in mothers-to-be. Alcohol exposure to the fetus, according to the researchers, could lead to lifelong problems and disorders.

Relationship satisfaction

For the purpose of the study, the team followed 246 pregnant women at two Western Ukrainian sites. In the aftermath of their analysis, they discovered higher use of alcohol and tobacco in women with low satisfaction in the relationship, thus increasing the risk of prenatal alcohol exposure. On the contrary, women who were happy with their partners were less likely to fall into depression and to consume alcohol or expose their fetus to it. Satisfaction in relation was measured by frequency of quarrelling, ease in talking to a partner, their socio-economic status, partner’s alcohol consumption amongst others.

“The findings emphasize how many factors influence alcohol use during pregnancy," said lead author Carson Kautz-Turnbull, a third-year graduate student in the Rochester Department of Psychology. "The more we learn about these factors, the more we can reduce stigma around drinking during pregnancy and help in a way that's empowering and meaningful," added Kautz-Turnbull.

With the world battling a devastating health crisis, another study discovered that pregnant women who contract serious COVID-19 infections that necessitate hospitalisation for pneumonia and other complications have a lesser risk to die from the infection as compared with their non-pregnant counterparts. They will, in reality, have a lower mortality rate than their non-pregnant peers.

The research looked at health records from about 1,100 pregnant women and more than 9,800 non-pregnant patients aged 15 to 45 who had COVID-19 and pneumonia and were hospitalised. According to the results, marginally less than 1% of pediatric women died from COVID-19, opposed to 3.5% of non-pregnant patients.

Image: Pixabay