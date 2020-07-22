Study Says Airborne Coronavirus Could Probably Be Infectious

In a stunning discovery, researchers from the US have found out that the virus causing the COVID-19 could be spread by microdroplets which get suspended in the air not only when a person coughs and sneezes but also when he/she talks.

The study conducted by scientists from the University of Nebraska revealed that airborne SARS-CoV-2 taken from the microdroplets could replicate by its own. The paper explained that the normal speaking and breathing, not just coughing and sneezing are responsible for the spread of COVID-19. It further stated that the infectious dose of the virus was capable of spreading for longer distances than six feet, which is advised by a health official.

The paper was posted on medrxiv. org website, where most cutting edge researches are first made public. For the research, scientists took samples from five rooms of bedridden COVID-19 patients, at a height of about a foot over the foot of their beds. During the sample collection, some patients were talking, thereby sending microdroplets in the air, while some were coughing.

Microdroplets capable of infecting others

The team reportedly managed to collect microdroplets as small as one micron in diameter. These samples were then placed into a culture to make them grow. After a few times, the researchers found that three out of the total 18 samples were able to replicate themselves.

However, scientists who used a device as small as a cellphone, said that Concentrations of the virus were “really low”. Meanwhile, Joshua Santarpis, Associate professor at University of Nebraska Medical Centre, talking about the study, reportedly said that it was “accurately, fairly difficult” to collect samples. The scientist also opined that the microdroplets which travel much farther than the large droplets were capable of infecting others. "It is replicated in cell culture and therefore infectious," they wrote.

Image credits: AP

