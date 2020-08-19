Coronavirus Transmission Rate On Planes Lower Than Currently Believed: Study

In a rather ‘reassuring study’ researchers have found that risk of contracting COVID-19 inside an airplane was lesser as compared to what is believed to be. For the purpose of the study published in the American medical journal JAMA Network Open, researchers tested a group of people who previously travelled in a flight along with coronavirus patients. In the aftermath of tests, they found that only two out of the total were infected.

To examine the actual risk posed by COVID-19 patients to others, virologists at the University of Frankfurt, Germany meticulously contacted passengers, who previously travelled from Tel Aviv to Frankfurt with a group of infected people. Out of the total 102 people who travelled in the flight on March 9, nobody wore a mask.

In the flight which lasted for four hours and 40 mins, 24 were tourists who had come into contact with infected patients. As per international media reports, the group of tourists had come into contact with an infected hotel manager in Tel Aviv. All of them were tested for COVID-19.

As a result, seven out of 24 immediately tested positive while seven others confirmed the infection later. Five weeks later, researchers contacted the remaining 78 passengers’ in the flight, out of which 90 per cent responded. The researcher then asked them about people they’ve come into contact and what were the symptoms they had.

All of them were then tested. Following which the scientists found that only two passengers got most likely infected during the course of the flight. The infected included, those the two who sat across the aisle from the original first seven cases.

No infection

As per the scientists, for respiratory viruses, the contagion region in a plane extended to two rows of seats in front and two rows behind of infected people. However, in this case, the person sitting in the row ahead of the infected patients did not contract coronavirus. What left scientists more amazed was the fact that they “long conversations” and spoke for a long time. People in the row behind were also not infected.

"We were surprised to only find two likely transmissions," said Sebastian Hoehl, from the same Frankfurt institute. The study concluded that aeroplane transmissions were indeed possible but noted that transmission rate was low as compared to what is currently believed.

