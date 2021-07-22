Study Suggests 1.5 Million Children Worldwide Lost A Parent Or Caregiver Due To COVID-19

Around 1.5 million children around the world are estimated to have experienced the death of a primary caregiver, which included at least one parent or custodial grandparent. Of those, more than 1 million children experienced the death of one or both parents during the first 14 months of the pandemic. According to the study, the other half a million experienced the death of a grandparent living in their own home. The study has been published in the journal 'Lancet'.

Children lost their parent or grandparent due to COVID-19

The researchers have made the estimates according to the data collected from 21 countries to the rest of the world. The authors note that children experiencing COVID-19-associated deaths of parents or caregivers are at greater risk of family separation and institutionalization, such as being placed in orphanages or care homes. The findings suggest that from March 1, 2020, to April 30, 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic, at least 1,134,000 children globally lost their mothers, fathers, or custodial grandparents. Of these children, 1,042,000 were orphaned of their parents. Overall, more than 1·5 million children experienced the death of their parents, custodial grandparents, or grandparents or kin who lived with them. Dr Susan Hillis, one of the lead authors in the study, from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Response Team in the press release said that for every two coronavirus death, one child has to face the death of a parent or a caregiver.

“For every two COVID-19 deaths worldwide, one child is left behind to face the death of a parent or caregiver. By April 30, 2021, these 1.5 million children had become the tragic overlooked consequence of the 3 million COVID-19 deaths worldwide, and this number will only increase as the pandemic progresses", said Susan Hillis in the press release.

Countries with the highest numbers of children losing primary caregivers that included parents or custodial grandparents by April were South Africa, Peru, the US, India, Brazil and Mexico, with the number of children ranging from 94,625 to 141,132. The authors based the COVID-19 orphanhood estimates on mortality data for 21 countries that account for 77 per cent of global coronavirus deaths. The researchers linked COVID-19 death rates to fertility data for males and females from those 21 countries to estimate the number of children who had lost a parent as a consequence of a novel virus.

IMAGE: PTI/Pixabay