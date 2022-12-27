Symptoms Of Deadly Brain-eating Amoeba Naegleria Fowleri, Everything You Need To Know

The fear of the deadly brain-eating amoeba disease, Naegleria Fowleri, raises due to the recent death of a South Korean man who was infected by the same on Monday. The death was confirmed by the Korean Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Naegleria or commonly known as the deadly brain-eating amoeba is a free-living amoeba, which is usually found in warm freshwater or soil and can only be visible through the help of a microscope. People are infected by Naegleria Fowleri when water with Amoeba enters the body making its way through the nose. It then finally attacks the brain ultimately destroying the brain tissues.

Thus, it is necessary to take all the precautionary measures and people should be aware of its symptoms, in order to stay away from such a hazardous disease.

Symptoms of deadly brain-eating amoeba

The starting symptoms of primary amebic meningoencephalitis will begin after five days of getting the infection. However, it could also start within 1 to 12 days. The symptoms may include headache, fever, nausea, or vomiting.

Later, the symptoms that are witnessed are a stiff neck, confusion, lack of attention to people and surroundings, seizures, hallucinations, and coma. After these alarming symptoms, the disease spreads in a rapid manner and ultimately leads to death in about 5 days.

Death is caused due to the disruption of brain tissue, which causes brain swelling. Once, if the person is infected, there is a very high probability of death. As per data, in the United States, only four people have recovered out of 154 known infected individuals from 1962 to 2021. The death rate is over 97 per cent.

The first case of Naegleria Fowleri was reported in South Korea. As per the Korean Herald, KDCA said that genetic tests by the agency were conducted on "three types of pathogens causing Naegleria Fowleri". It was later confirmed by KDCA that the man died due to the deadly virus.

The deadly infection usually occurs when the temperature is hot, which results in higher water temperatures and lower water levels. The infection mainly happens, majorly in the months of July, August, and September. Also, the deadly brain-eating amoeba is a non-contagious disease.

(With inputs from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)