Synthetic Chemical Leads To Premature Deaths Of More Than One Lakh People in US

A new research on a synthetic chemical called phthalates has revealed that it leads to premature deaths of more than one lakh people in the United States. The screaming data unveils the probable death figures of people living only in the US and aged 55 to 64 years. According to the study published on Tuesday in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Pollution, phthalates are a group of chemicals used to make plastics more durable.

They are often called plasticizers. Some phthalates are used to help dissolve other materials. Phthalates are in hundreds of consumer products, such as vinyl flooring, lubricating oils, and personal-care products like soaps, shampoos, hair sprays. According to the researchers, those deaths could cost the United States about $40 to $47 billion every year in lost economic productivity.

Synthetic chemical affects development related to reproductive system

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, phthalates are known to interfere with the body's mechanism for hormone production, known as the endocrine system. It also affects the development related to reproductive, brain, immune, and other health-related problems. "This research attaches to the developing database on the influence of synthetics on the individual body and reinforces public fitness and business cases for decreasing or excluding the use of plastics," CNN News quoted lead author Dr Leonardo Trasande, a professor of paediatrics, as saying.

It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when research has shown such drastic results. Earlier research has proved the connection of phthalates with reproductive problems. The researchers noted that phthalates cause reproductive problems, such as genital malformations and undescended testes in baby boys. Whereas, an adult male could face severe problems such as lower sperm counts and testosterone levels. It also linked phthalates to asthma, cardiovascular issues, childhood obesity and cancer.

How people are exposed to phthalates?

According to CDC, people are exposed to phthalates by eating and drinking foods that have contacted products containing phthalates. Some exposure can occur from breathing phthalate particles in the air. Children crawl around and touch many things, then put their hands in their mouths. Because of that hand-to-mouth behaviour, phthalate particles in dust might be a greater risk for children than for adults.

Inside a person’s body, phthalates are converted into breakdown products (metabolites) that quickly leave the body in urine. By measuring phthalate metabolites in urine, scientists can estimate the number of phthalates that have entered people’s bodies. CDC scientists measured 13 phthalate metabolites in the urine of 2,636 or more people aged six years and older who took part in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) during 2003–2004.

