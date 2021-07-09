Taste Vs Healthfulness Study Determines Poor Self Control Not Only Factor Affecting Diet

You rush into a convenience shop for a fast snack, but instead of reaching for an apple, you reach for a candy bar. According to a new study, poor self-control may not be the only factor influencing your decision. According to new research from Duke University, our brains absorb flavour information first, before considering health information. The research findings were published in the journal 'Nature Human Behaviour.'

Taste vs Healthfulness study

Study co-author Scott Huettel, a professor of psychology and neuroscience at Duke, said, "We spend billions of dollars every year on diet products, yet most people fail when they attempt to diet. Taste seems to have an advantage that sets us up for failure. For many individuals, health information enters the decision process too late (relative to taste information) to drive choices toward the healthier option."

In the decision-making process, flavour has an advantage over healthfulness, according to a new study. Study co-author Nicolette Sullivan said, "We've always assumed people make unhealthy choices because that's their preference or because they aren't good at self-control. It turns out it's not just a matter of self-control. Health is slower for your brain to estimate - it takes longer for you to include that information into the process of choosing between options."

When Sullivan was a postdoctoral associate at Duke, he conducted the research. She presently works at the London School of Economics and Political Science as an assistant professor of marketing. Sullivan and Huettel gathered 79 young adults with a median age of 24.4 years for the study. To guarantee that the volunteers arrived hungry, they were asked to fast for four hours prior to the experiment.

Participants were asked to score the tastiness, healthfulness, and desirability of snack foods. They were then given two food options and asked to pick between them while the researchers timed their decisions. Participants were given one of the foods they had chosen at the end of the experiment. Taste information was registered early in the decision-making process by study participants, who took roughly 400 milliseconds on average to assimilate it. Incorporating information regarding a snack's healthfulness into their judgments took twice as long for participants. That may not appear to be a significant amount of time. In many circumstances, though, it is sufficient to alter our decision.

Taste and healthfulness competition

Huettel noted, "Not every decision is made quickly - house purchases, going to college - people take time to make those choices. But many decisions we make in the world are fast - people reach for something in the grocery store or click on something online."

The authors stated that their findings may be applied to a variety of choices, not simply food. For example, how - and when - the brain interprets different sorts of information may influence some financial decisions, such as saving and spending. Meanwhile, the battle against junk food cravings is far from over. Before the trial, half of the participants were given a flyer emphasising the significance of eating well. Those who took part in the study were less likely to eat an unhealthy snack. Slowing down the decision-making process, according to the authors, is a simple way to help people make better eating choices.

When participants in the study were given more time to ponder their options, they tended to choose the healthier ones. Huettel stated, "There may be ways to set up environments so people have an easier time making healthy choices. You want to make it easy for people to think about the healthfulness of foods, which would help nudge people toward better decisions."

(with inputs from ANI)

Picture Credit: Unsplash