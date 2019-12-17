These Yoga Asanas Can Help Reduce Knee Pain And Make You Feel Better

Yoga is India's traditional way of tackling body and mind problems. The effects of doing yoga daily are magical. These asanas reactivate a person's mind and body, making them stronger. Here are a few asanas that are effective in reducing knee pain and making a person feel better in less time.

Virasana (Hero Pose)

Virasana or Hero Pose assists in increasing blood circulation in the legs and helps in stretching the thighs and knees properly. This asana improves a person's body posture and removes tiredness from the legs. Main problem for knee pain is lack of circulation of the blood causing discomfort or friction. Doing this pose helps the knees to stretch and contract which helps in the reduction of the friction. Virasanasymbolises the inner hero in a person wanting to fight all the mind and body problems. Practising this meditative pose in the morning a person does not necessarily have to do it on an empty stomach. Virasana is a beginner level Hatha yoga asana. A person doing this pose is advised to hold the position for 30 to 60 seconds.

Malasana (Garland Pose)

Malasana makes the leg muscles strong and lean. It also helps in strengthening the knees, ankles, and thighs. It is known for assisting a person's body to excrete efficiently, keeping the internal functions clean and healthy. Malasana also known as Garland Pose is essentially a squat. Being at this squat positing increases the functioning of the knee. The knee is bent and stretched helping it to relax completely. This squat is a natural way of sitting down to excrete in the old Eastern cultures. Practice this wondrous pose in the morning or evening on an empty stomach for better results. This pose is also at the beginner level Hatha yoga asana. Hold the pose for 60 seconds each time.

Parsvottanasana (Pyramid Pose)

Parsvottanasana provides a sense of balance to the body. It helps calm and strengthen the legs, especially the knees. The pose is effective for the joints as it stretches and replenishes the knee joint properly. Parsvottanasana or the Pyramid Pose as it looks similar to the pyramid. It is a forward bend as well as a balancing pose. For better results practise this asana in the morning on an empty stomach. The pose is at the beginner level Vinyasa yoga asana. While doing this asana, hold the posture for 30 seconds.

Disclaimer:

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.