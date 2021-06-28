Third AstraZeneca Shot, 6 Months After Second, Bolsters Immunity Against COVID: Study

Delayed second and third doses of AstraZeneca vaccine boost immunity against COVID-19, a study by Oxford University, said on June 28. An interval of up to 45 weeks between the first and second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine led to an enhanced immune response, rather than compromising immunity, the study noted. At present, World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends an 8-12 week interval between two doses of the vaccine.

Increase in anti-bodies

As per the study, a third booster shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine given half a year following the second dose also led to a ‘substantial increase” in antibodies. This directly implies that it also induces a “strong boost” to the vaccinated person’s immune response to SARS-CoV-2. As per the researchers, who termed the third dose as an “excellent response to the second”, the study has come as a boon to those countries battling vaccine bottleneck of supplies.

"This should come as reassuring news to countries with lower supplies of the vaccine, who may be concerned about delays in providing second doses to their populations," said lead investigator of the Oxford trial, Andrew Pollard.

According to the lead senior author of the study, Teresa Lambe, the research showed the AstraZeneca jab "is well tolerated and significantly boosts the antibody response." Speaking to reporters, Lambe added results were encouraging "if we find that a third dose is needed". However, she asserted that it was yet not clear whether a third dose would be needed because of waning immunity or due to a "variant of concern.”

Earlier this month,the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) affirmed that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can increase immunity and help combat a variant of concern. Recently, PM Modi in his speech informed that seven companies in the country are in process of producing different vaccines against COVID-19, while three are in the clinical trial stage.

Dr Sanjeev Sinha, Department of Medicine, AIIMS, said, "Many people who took vaccine in January have seen that they didn't get any serious side effect during the second wave. The vaccine is effective in preventing covid infection, but after six months of inoculation, there is doubt among people that will they have enough antibodies in the body to combat the speculative third wave".

Image: AP