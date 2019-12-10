No Time To Go To The Gym? Three Exercises To Do At Home To Get Abs

It is always a great idea to go to the gym but if you don't have the time for it then there are a few exercises which you can be done at home. These exercises will reduce your body fat and make you achieve your dream body. Of course, along with it, you will also have to follow a diet regime that suits your body. Losing weight takes effort and if you are ready for it then here are some of the exercises which you can do at home without going to the gym.

Exercises to do at home to get abs

Planks

Holding still in a simple forearm plank position for a long time is a good cardio workout. Most of the people even lose their grip after a minute cause they are not used to the exercise routine. Planks can be a real game-changer for those who are planning to get abs.

Reverse Crunches

For this exercise, you have to lie down on the floor with your hands placed under your head and your knees tucked in towards your chest at a 90-degree angle. Make sure your abdominal muscles are getting worked out. The process of exercise should start slowly and speed should be taken after mastering it.

Mountain Climber

Take the push-up position to get started, keeping your core tight, draw your right knee to your chest. Return to the starting position and immediately repeat it with the other leg. This exercise will target your core, triceps and other parts. If you slow down in the process, it is absolutely fine.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified healthcare professionals with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.