Tight-fitting N95, Double-layered Masks Most Effective Against COVID: Experts

Face masks are still considered one of the best options to protect oneself from the deadly Coronavirus. Experts reiterate that even the face mask put on by an infected person can shield others in the same room to some extent. However, the stronger variants of COVID made the doctors suggest wearing double-layered masks which involved combining masks made of different fabrics. But what are the most effective face masks and their combination that can stop infection amongst healthy people?

Cloth mask with surgical mask

This combination was tested by Virginia Tech that examined the particle-blocking capacity of handmade masks, surgical masks, and face shields, said a report by The Science Times. The experts reportedly found that double-layered face masks made with tight fabrics and when combined with surgical masks provided considerable protection from simulated virus aerosols, which was better than using either individually. It was observed that face shields provided zero protection against the aerosols while considering use of a single surgical mask that provided only 30% protection. As per the scientists, most masks can prevent the spread of larger particles like those that emerge from sneezing, but it is the smaller particles that can easily get through.

Loose-fitting N95, tight-fitting N95 and surgical mask

A study named 'Effectiveness of Face Masks in Preventing Airborne Transmission of SARS-CoV-2' revealed the effectiveness of the aforementioned masks after analysing their protection standards from Coronavirus infection. The study found that tight-fitting N95 masks showed the best performance with 79 to 90% protection as compared to a loose-fitting N95 mask and a surgical mask that offered 57-86% and 47-50% respectively. However, even the basic type of mask offered 17-27% of protection levels, said The Science Times.

N95 masks, cloth masks and surgical masks

The N95 masks again emerged as the undisputed choice in a 2008 study titled 'Professional and Home-Made Face Masks Reduce Exposure to Respiratory Infections among the General Population', which revealed that it reduced chances of exposure by 100%. On the other hand, surgical masks curbed the exposure to 76% as compared to cloth masks that stood at 60%.

Using the 'knot and tuck' method

Citing the statement from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The Science Times reported that wearing surgical masks using the 'knot and tuck' approach reduced the chances of exposure by half, which would normally be over 7% with conventional surgical masks. Moreover, it was also revealed that wearing surgical maks covered with a cotton one decreased the virus-exposure rate by 83%.

Image: AP