Here Are Some Tips For Diabetics Which May Prove Beneficial Amid Lockdown

Diabetes has now become an extremely common metabolic disease that is affecting the majority of the population. It causes high blood sugar and the body finds it difficult to create insulin. Diabetes can affect ones' kidneys, eyes and other organs if not treated timely. During the current Coronavirus lockdown phase, it is very important for diabetics to keep a check on their blood sugar level.

There are some important factors which diabetics have to keep in mind during the Coronavirus lockdown which can prove beneficial for them. The key is to take necessary precautions during the lockdown to manage diabetes. Here are some tips for diabetics:

Tips for diabetes to manage diabetes during lockdown

Exercise is the key

It is said that one of the most important tips for diabetics is to take some time out for physical exercise during the lockdown. A little bit of stretching during the lockdown is important to manage diabetes and the blood sugar level. Yoga is also an excellent way to manage diabetes during this phase.

Stock all your medicines

Stocking all the important medicines for diabetes is one of the most important tips for diabetics. For those who have insulin, they should make sure that they have their daily dose of stock. Thus, there should be an adequate stash of all the anti-diabetic medicines.

Keep a check on the sugar levels

This is one of the most important tips for diabetics, as per studies. With the help of the blood glucose monitor, the diabetics have to check their sugar levels regularly, both after meals and fasting. The main goals should be to maintain your sugar level to 160 mg/dl after meals and to 110 mg/dl during the fasting.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition