Days after a girl in Kerala died after having consumed shawarma from a local eatery due to Shigella infection, a sudden spate of cases of a new fever affecting children below five years of age has been reported. According to media reports, more than 80 children below five years have been suffering from a rare kind of viral infection, called 'tomato flu', while numbers are predicted to climb. The infection is even obscure as the exact cause of the illness remains a mystery.

Citing the Kerala health department, reports cited the confirmation of at least 82 'tomato flu' cases across Kollam - a city known as a trade hub - Neduvathur, Anchal and Aryankavu. All the confirmed cases are said to be reported from government hospitals and as per reports, the number may be higher if the cases from private hospitals were to be counted. As a precautionary measure, Anganwadi facilities have been shuttered and officials have initiated awareness campaigns across districts.

Preliminary reports on the infection stated that tomato flu is a rare kind of a viral infection while others have said that it is an aftereffect of dengue fever of chikungunya.

What is tomato flu?

In India, it is a very common kind of fever wherein children below the age of five years experience undiagnosed fever or fever chills. Usually, an infected child experiences rashes and skin irritation along with the sense of dehydration; the infection causes blisters on parts of the body too. The shape of blisters is generally red and rashes are almost the size of tomatoes, thus it is called "tomato flu" or "tomato fever". Kerala health officials have warned it could spread to other regions also if preventive measures are not taken.

Common known symptoms of 'Tomato fever'

Change of colour in hands and legs

Tiredness and fatigue

Joint pain

Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea

Coughing, sneezing, wheezing, or runny nose

High fever

Body aches

Prevention of tomato flu

While the health officials claim the virus is not lethal and could be treated, here are some points to prevent this virus: