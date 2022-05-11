Last Updated:

Tomato Fever In Kerala: Causes, Symptoms, Treatment, Prevention & Other Details

Citing the Kerala health department, reports have confirmed at least 82 cases of 'tomato flu' or 'tomato fever' across Kollam, Neduvathur, Anchal and Aryankavu.

Written By
Digital Desk
Tomato Virus

Image: PTI/Representative


Days after a girl in Kerala died after having consumed shawarma from a local eatery due to Shigella infection, a sudden spate of cases of a new fever affecting children below five years of age has been reported. According to media reports, more than 80 children below five years have been suffering from a rare kind of viral infection, called 'tomato flu', while numbers are predicted to climb. The infection is even obscure as the exact cause of the illness remains a mystery. 

Citing the Kerala health department, reports cited the confirmation of at least 82 'tomato flu' cases across Kollam - a city known as a trade hub - Neduvathur, Anchal and Aryankavu. All the confirmed cases are said to be reported from government hospitals and as per reports, the number may be higher if the cases from private hospitals were to be counted. As a precautionary measure, Anganwadi facilities have been shuttered and officials have initiated awareness campaigns across districts. 

Preliminary reports on the infection stated that tomato flu is a rare kind of a viral infection while others have said that it is an aftereffect of dengue fever of chikungunya.

What is tomato flu?

In India, it is a very common kind of fever wherein children below the age of five years experience undiagnosed fever or fever chills. Usually, an infected child experiences rashes and skin irritation along with the sense of dehydration; the infection causes blisters on parts of the body too. The shape of blisters is generally red and rashes are almost the size of tomatoes, thus it is called "tomato flu" or "tomato fever". Kerala health officials have warned it could spread to other regions also if preventive measures are not taken.   

READ | Reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

Common known symptoms of 'Tomato fever'

  • Change of colour in hands and legs
  • Tiredness and fatigue
  • Joint pain
  • Abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea
  • Coughing, sneezing, wheezing, or runny nose
  • High fever
  • Body aches

Prevention of tomato flu

While the health officials claim the virus is not lethal and could be treated, here are some points to prevent this virus:

  • Do not scratch the blisters
  • Stay hydrated by drinking boiled water
  • Maintain personal hygiene & clean surroundings
  • Avoid close contact with the tomato flu-infected person
  • Use warm or lukewarm water for bathing
  • Take sufficient rest to avoid the long-lasting effect of tomato flu
READ | Mohali blast: RPG sent from Pakistan via drone; 2 persons detained from Tarn Taran
READ | Kerala: 266 live bullets found near National Highway in Kozhikode; probe initiated
READ | Pandit Shivkumar Sharma accorded state funeral; Amitabh & Jaya Bachchan pay last respects
READ | BJP demands strict action against Yasin Malik, slams Congress for going soft on terrorism
Tags: Tomato Virus, Kerala, Tomato flu
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND