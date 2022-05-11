Top 7 Yoga Asanas To Practise At Home To Relieve Backache Caused By Improper Posture

Suffering from a backache? Finding out solutions to get rid of it? We all are aware of the fact how bad a backache can get if not treated properly. After sitting for hours in front of the computer at the office or working in the kitchen, people tend to undergo severe back pain while running errands to find the solution.

However, very few are aware of the fact that certain yoga exercises and practising ancient methods, can help in relieving severe back pain. Yoga may even help reduce the need for pain medication. Usually, in such cases, people tend to run after pain killers or soothing balms to get rid of the pain, however, below we have curated a list of asanas that one should try at home to relieve themselves of the problems.

From stretching those ailing knots and muscles, one needs to be quite sensitive towards trying various asanas at home as they can also add to the pain. Follow some of the asanas mentioned below which shall also improve your posture and give you a better back before.

Downward facing dog

This classic yoga pose is a great total body stretch that targets back extensors: the large muscles that help form your lower back, support your spine and help you stand and lift objects.

Pigeon pose

This kind of yoga asana which can be a little challenging for yoga newbies as it stretches hip rotators and flexors. It may not seem like the most obvious position to treat backache, but with tight hips, one can actually contribute to lower back pain.

Triangle pose

This kind of yoga asana is best for strengthening the back and legs and can work wonders on your sides and torso while stretching the muscle fibers along your outer hip. The exercise begins with standing straight with your feet together. Next, lunge your left foot back three to four feet, and point your left foot out at a 45-degree angle while stretching the chest aside.

Cat and cow pose

This is the perfect pose for backache or sore back. The posture Cow and Cat stretches and loosens your back muscles, whether as part of a yoga routine or as a warm-up for another workout. Starting in an all-fours position, move into the Cat pose by slowly pressing your spine up and arching your back. Hold for a few seconds and then move to cow by scooping your spine in, pressing your shoulder blades back, and lifting your head.

Child pose

Child pose helps in relaxing the muscles and stretching back to such an extent that it gives a soothing effect. It’s also a great de-stressor before bed at the end of a long, exhausting day. One can start the exercise by stretching the arms straight in front of you, then sit back so your glutes could stretch to such an extent that it relieves you of the pain.

Upward facing dog pose

This kind of pose engages your back as you stretch your chest and abdominal muscles. It completely affects the spinal cord while improving your posture. One can start the exercise by lying flat on the floor with your palms facedown by the middle of your ribs. While drawing your legs together and pressing the top of your feet into the floor, use the strength of your back and not your hands.

Standing forward bend pose

This position demands a lot of the elongated stretching of the legs and spine, getting rid of back pain. It is considered to be an extension of the downward facing pose.

