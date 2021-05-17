Top Medical Experts Answer FAQs On Black Fungus: Its Causes, Dos & Don'ts, Treatment

The sudden rise in cases of black fungus or Mucormycosis in COVID-19 patients with comorbidities, particularly diabetes has led to a lot of ambiguity among common people about the causes of the fatal infection and its precautionary measures. A fresh panel of medical experts on Sunday cleared the air around the causes of Mucormycosis, Dos and Dont's as well as treatment of the disease.

FAQs on COVID-19: Black Fungus

What causes black fungus? Why are the cases on the rise?

Dr Jalil D Parkar says the number of steroids pumped into patients during COVID-19 treatment results in complications such as black fungus which is very difficult to treat and is also life-threatening.

“When patients are suffering from severe Coronavirus, they have to be given steroids. But I think the doctors were not judicious enough while giving steroids and now we are seeing its side effects in the form of Mucormycosis. In the absence of Remdesivir drugs, doctors largely depended on steroids which later took a toll on the lives of some vulnerable patients,” he said.

Dr Parkar suggested that when doctors clinically evaluate the patient at an appropriate time, give them a combination of medications and ensure that they don’t land up in ICU, they will recover within a week without the danger of black fungus.

When can one see the signs of black fungus? What precautions can be taken?

According to Dr Pawan Ojha, Mucormycosis is an opportunistic infection. That means when your body’s immunity goes down, mucor pores germinate in your nose and sinuses and travel upwards to the eye and sometimes to the brain. Most people who develop Mucormycosis are either suffering from uncontrolled diabetes or have undergone cancer chemotherapy or have consumed a large number of immunosuppressants.

“When COVID-19 affects you, it creates an atmosphere that activates the immune system. So, we suppress it with steroids resulting in inflammation in the body. At this time, the immune system goes down so much that the mucor pores become active and invade the system,” he said.

Dr Pawan Ojha says one must act at the earliest against Mucormycosis. Early signs of black fungus include redness or swelling of eyes, nasal discharge or discolouration of the eyes. It spreads so fast in some patients that they develop black Gangrene mutilation, he said. These are the ways in which one can identify.

At the earliest stage, when a person experiences redness swelling or numbness near the eyes, they should immediately contact the doctor. The patient might experience signs of mucor within the first 3 days of COVID-19 treatment or in some cases, the signs may show up several months after recovery, Dr Ojha said.

Is black fungus contagious? What are the risk factors involved?

Unlike COVID-19 Mucormycosisis is not contagious. The most important criterion for developing the infection id immunosuppression. The patient’s immunity has to be very low when the fungus invades. Mostly it develops after the patient has recovered from active Coronavirus or when he/she has been on a high dosage of steroids, said Dr Shikha Gupta.

“The reason that Mucormycosisis is on the rise in COVID-19 patients now unlike in the first is because of the rampant use of steroids. The other could be unsterilised oxygen being pumped into a patient,” she added.

When a patient is aware that they have been on a high dosage of steroids and they could be immunosuppressed, they should lookout for signs of Mucormycosis. There is no need for the family to stay away from the patient. The patient should ensure nasal hygiene, gargle thoroughly, use betadine nasal spray. If you are on home oxygen therapy, make sure the tube is clean, Dr Gupta suggested.