What Is Cabin Fever And How To Deal With It Amid The COVID-19 Lockdown? Find Out

Owing to the global Coronavirus pandemic, most of the countries around the world are under complete lockdown, including India. Due to the rapid increase in the number of Coronavirus positive cases across the country, the Prime Minister of India had to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till May 3, 2020. As a result of self-isolation, a lot of people are experiencing cabin fever.

For everyone wondering, 'What is cabin fever?', it is defined as the restlessness experienced by a person, or a group of people when they are stuck at an isolated place or in confined quarters for an extensive period of time. Therefore, here are some suggestions which might help you deal with cabin fever.

1) Follow a workout regime

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, all the workout fanatics have to resort to working out at home. However, for those who are having a hard time figuring out what activities to indulge in for killing their quarantine time, nothing can be more beneficial than prioritising your fitness. Follow a specific workout regime every day to keep both boredom and illness at bay.

2) Put your culinary skills to test

In contemporary times, it is necessary for everyone, irrespective of their gender, to know basic cooking. However, if you do not know how to cook, then you can utilise your quarantine time by putting your culinary skills to test by learning some new recipes. There are enough videos online that teach cooking from scratch.

3) Hone your skills

Everyone has a set of hobbies and skills which they tend to give up due to other commitments in life. Therefore, you can make full use of this lockdown time to take up your hobbies again and hone your skills. You can also take up a new hobby which might have fascinated you.

4) Redecorate or rearrange your personal space

One should never underestimate the power of a few simple changes in life, especially with their personal space. You can redecorate or rearrange your personal space to feel more habitable, by breaking the monotony. Itsy-bitsy changes can give you a sense of novelty, which might help you deal with cabin fever.

5) Socialise

Loneliness often leads to depression, while staying connected with your beloved ones can majorly help you deal with restlessness, by keeping you distracted. Owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, social media has become the sole platform for everyone to socialise. Therefore, virtually spending some we-time with your friends and family might help you keep cabin fever at bay.

Disclaimer: All the above-mentioned information has been taken from various reliable online portals and is purely for information purposes only.