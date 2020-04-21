Benefits Of Turmeric You Might Not Have Known

Turmeric, besides giving a delicious spark to your food, also has several other benefits. Turmeric comes from the spice family extracted from the turmeric plant. It is also known as Indian Saffron or the Golden Spice. As much as it is used in every dish prepared in India, it has many skin and health benefits to it. It is also said to be the most effective nutritional supplement in existence. The following are some of turmeric benefits other than cooking stated by various health websites and papers like Healthline and more.

Reduction of pain

The most common benefit of turmeric is its usage for reducing pain. Turmeric is often applied immediately on the cuts. This process stops the blood flow and also reduces the pain and inflammation caused due to the cut. The spice is reputed to relieve arthritis pain as well. Turmeric is rich in curcumin; it can reduce inflammation by blocking enzymes that cause tissue inflammation.

Also Read | Turmeric Benefits: Incredible Reasons To Add Turmeric To Your Winter Diet

Antioxidant agent

Antioxidants have immense importance in human health. Oxidative damage is believed to be one of the mechanisms behind aging and many diseases. Turmeric is a rich source of antioxidants. Curcumin has powerful antioxidant effects. It helps to reduce or even prevent some of the potential damage that free radicals can cause.

Also Read | Skincare: Turmeric Benefits Which Can Work Wonders For Your Skin

Sun damage

The harmful UV rays are proved to be damaging for all the skin types. They cause sunburns, skin cancer and hyperpigmentation. According to an international health report, the antioxidant properties in turmeric can significantly help in curbing sun damage in the skin. The antioxidants consist of certain radicals which do not pollute the elasticity of the skin.

Also Read | Does drinking Turmeric tea helps in losing weight? Know here

Weight loss

According to recent research by Healthline, turmeric's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacity mostly related to its compound curcumin may play a role in weight loss. However, they also stated that the current research is promising and more human studies are needed before turmeric can be recommended for weight loss. In the coming time, researchers can surely reveal the effects of turmeric on weight loss.

Also Read | Amid COVID-19 lockdown, a look at things netizens are majorly missing

DISCLAIMER: The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.