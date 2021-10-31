UK: Durham University Study Claims To Decode Why Some People 'see' Or 'hear' ​ghost

For people who claim to have heard or seen a ghost in the past, a study published earlier this year has affirmed to solve the mystery as to why some people can 'hear the dead'. Conducted by experts from Durham University, the study also explains why some people adopt spiritualist beliefs and others don't, said a report by ANI.

What causes people to 'see' or 'hear' spirits?

Published in the journal Mental Health, Religion and Culture, the study found that mediums who "hear" spirits are said to be experiencing clairaudient communications, rather than clairvoyant ("seeing") or clairsentient ("feeling" or "sensing") communications. According to ANI, the researchers conducted a survey of 65 clairaudient spiritualist mediums from the Spiritualists` National Union and 143 members of the general population to study the experiences of those mediums.

Following a detailed observation, the experts found that the spiritualist mediums might have been more prone to immersive mental activities and unusual auditory experiences in their early life, which results in only a few people adopting spiritualist beliefs and engaging in the practice of "hearing the dead". Moreover, the researchers gathered detailed descriptions of the participants about the way that they experience spirit voices and compared levels of absorption, hallucination-proneness, aspects of identity, and belief in the paranormal. As the study concluded, the experts found that 44.6% of spiritualist participants reported hearing the voices of the deceased on a daily basis, whereas 33.8% reported an experience of clairaudience within the last day. Co-author on the study at Northumbria University, Dr Peter Moseley said-

Spiritualists tend to report unusual auditory experiences which are positive, start early in life and which they are often then able to control. Understanding how these develop is important because it could help us understand more about distressing or non-controllable experiences of hearing voices too.

Besides, 79% of participants said that that experiences of auditory spiritual communication were part of their everyday lives, taking place both when they were alone and when they were working as a medium. Interestingly, 31.7% of spiritualist participants said they experienced spirit voices coming from both inside and outside the head, whereas spirits were primarily heard inside the head of nearly 65% of participants.

Meanwhile, the experts are now engaged in further investigation of clairaudience and mediumship and are working with practitioners to gain a fuller picture of what it is like to be on the receiving end of such unusual and meaningful experiences.

Image: Unsplash