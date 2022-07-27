UK Scientists Find New Virus Most Likely Cause Of Mysterious, Deadly Hepatitis In Children

Researchers in the UK have shed light on a recent outbreak of liver disease, which is affecting young children around the world. The study claims that the mysterious liver disease caused in children is mainly due to a lack of exposure to two common viruses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown restrictions could possibly be the major cause as it led some infants to miss out on early immunity to both adenovirus and the newly linked adeno-associated virus 2 (AAV2), asserted two research teams from University College London and the University of Glasgow, reported ucl.ac.uk.

Scientists find link between children’s liver disease and COVID virus

The research team stated that no evidence of a direct link between the spike in hepatitis cases and SARS CoV-2 infection were found. But they said the growing cases of hepatitis in young children are related to the coronavirus. While speaking to a media person, Emma Thomson, the senior author of the Scottish study, said, "It is extremely unlikely that this is related to COVID-19."

According to the research report, over 1000 children living in 35 countries have reported symptoms of an unidentified type of severe acute hepatitis—or liver inflammation—since the start of this year, and the majority of cases have been recorded among children aged between 5 to 16 years. As of now, no cases of liver disease among adults were reported. Earlier, it was believed that Adenovirus, which causes mild cold or flu-like symptoms, was partly responsible for the serious outbreak.

After the latest research, it came to light that adeno-linked virus 2, which normally causes no illness without the help of another virus such as adenovirus or herpesvirus, It was found that the said virus was found in 96% of cases of unknown hepatitis. Further research was required to compare the findings with cases of acute hepatitis identified in other countries, said Dr Sofia Morfopoulou, professor at UCL’s GOS Institute of Child Health. "International collaborations to further investigate and elucidate the role of AAV2 and co-infecting viruses in pediatric unexplained hepatitis in patients from different countries are now needed," she said.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative