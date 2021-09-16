UK Specialist Seeks Investigation In Link Between COVID Vaccine And Menstrual Cycle

Reasoning a possibility of a link between changes in the menstrual cycle and COVID-19 vaccination, an article in British Medical Journal on Thursday said that there should be an investigation. As per the author, Victoria Male, a reproductive specialist at Imperial College London, UK noted that periods or unexpected vaginal bleeding are not listed as common side effects of COVID-19 vaccination however more than 30,000 such reports had been made to the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) surveillance scheme for adverse drug reactions by September 2. However, she has also noted that most people find that their period returns to normal the following cycle and, importantly, there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccination adversely affects fertility.

In a challenging statement, Male has said that MHRA's surveillance data that does not support a link between changes to menstrual periods and COVID-19 vaccines is questionable. According to MHRA, the number of complaint reports is low in relation to both the number of people vaccinated and the prevalence of menstrual disorders generally. The reproductive specialist has urged for data with a comparison data of menstrual changes in vaccinated versus unvaccinated populations are needed.

COVID Vaccine- Menstrual cycle effect- Arguments put forward by Victoria Male

Reports of menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination have been made for both mRNA and adenovirus-vectored vaccines

If there is a connection, it is likely to be a result of the immune response to vaccination, rather than to a specific vaccine component

The menstrual cycle may be affected by the body's immune response to the virus itself, with one study showing menstrual disruption in around a quarter of women infected with SARS-CoV-2.

In conclusion, the medical expert said that if a link between vaccination and menstrual changes is confirmed, then it will allow individuals seeking vaccination to plan in advance for potentially altered cycles, she explained. She also suggested that doctors should encourage their patients to report any changes to periods or unexpected vaginal bleeding after vaccination to the MHRA's scheme.

India's study on COVID vaccines and menstrual cycle

After rumour-mongering posts regarding COVID vaccine effects on the menstrual cycle emerged, the Government of India had clarified requesting citizens not fall on such baseless claims during initial days of vaccination for 18 above. Several doctors had also come out to throw that there is no culpable evidence connecting the efficacy of vaccines or its supposed dangers during a women's menstruation cycle.

(With PTI inputs)