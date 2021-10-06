UK: Study Reveals Allergies Like Asthma & Hay Fever Not Related To Mental Health Condition

A new study has found that allergic diseases like asthma, atopic dermatitis and hay fever do not cause 'the onset of mental health conditions' or vice versa. Researchers from Bristol Medical School: Population Health Sciences (PHS) and School of Psychological Science tried to find out whether allergic diseases cause mental health issues like anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia or vice-versa. For the study, the researchers applied a scientific technique, called Mendelian Randomisation.

The findings of the University of Bristol-led study has been published in the journal 'Clinical and Experimental Allergy'. For the study, the researchers isolated the effects of allergic diseases by using a scientific technique called Mendelian Randomisation, as per the University of Bristol press release.

Using the technique, the researchers identified genetic variants that are related to allergic diseases. The researchers had taken a sample of 12,000 to 344,901 persons for the study.

The researchers tried to find how these genetic variants were linked to the presence of mental health conditions. Dr Ashley Budu-Aggrey, Senior Research Associate at Bristol Medical School: PHS and the study's lead author, said in the press release,

"Common mental health disorders such as anxiety and depression are some of the largest contributors to the global burden of disease and the prevalence of these and allergic disease has been increasing for some time. Disetangling the nature of the relationship between allergic disease and mental health steps answer an important health question and suggests that the onset of allergic disease does not cause the onset of medical health traits or vice versa".

During the study, the researchers identified 'observational associations between allergic disease and mental health traits'. However, the researchers did not find the same in their analysis. As per the authors of the study, allergic disease is unlikely to affect mental health conditions.

Similarly, preventing mental health conditions will unlikely reduce the risk of allergic disease. Senior author Dr Hannah Sallis, Senior Research Associate in Bristol’s School of Psychological Science stated that they used approaches and data from several studies for the research.

Dr Hannah Sallis said, "The research used a combination of approaches from several studies. This helps to strengthen our confidence in the findings. Establishing whether allergic disease causes mental health problems, or vice versa, is important to ensure that resources and treatment strategies are targeted appropriately".

Image: Shutterstock/Unsplash/RepresentativeImage