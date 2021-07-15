UN Warns Against Fall In Childhood Vaccination: 'To Save Lives, We Need Urgent Action Now'

On Thursday, the United Nations issued a 'perfect storm' warning as a raging pandemic continues to obstruct millions of children from critical immunizations. Last year, the coronavirus pandemic impacted health care worldwide, causing 23 million children to miss out on normal inoculations for illnesses like diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough. According to data released by the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF, the total is up by 3.7 million from 2019.

According to UNICEF, up to 17 million children are unlikely to have received "a single vaccine" during the year, exposing substantial gaps in access and signalling an alarming escalation. The worst-affected countries included India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Mali.

The United Nations believe that things could get worse. Kate O'Brien, WHO's vaccines and immunisation section head said that the world might be on the verge of a perfect storm in 2021.

The majority of the children impacted are in conflict-affected areas, isolated communities, or slums. Parents were confronted with closed medical facilities or the worry of contracting COVID-19 if they went into a healthcare setting. According to the figures, WHO's South-East Asian and Eastern Mediterranean areas were the hardest hit.

The number of children who missed their first dosage of DTP in India, which was decimated by a devastating second wave of COVID, more than doubled to over three million last year from 1.4 million in 2019. According to the data, coverage for the three DTP doses in the country has dropped from 91 to 85 per cent. The number of unprotected children has also risen considerably in Pakistan, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

Mexico is one of the countries where the number of children missing their first dosage of DTP is rising the fastest, from 348,000 in 2019 to 454,000 in 2020. In the hurry to distribute COVID vaccinations, the UN has warned against abandoning routine infant vaccines.