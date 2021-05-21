Union Health Secy Writes To States, UTs; Shares List Of Activities To Combat Black Fungus

With COVID-19 infection triggering increased cases of Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' across the country, Union Health Secretary on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Secretaries and administrators of all states and Union Territories, urging them to review their preparedness for infection prevention and control, as well as hygiene and sanitation in hospitals. The letter comes after over 7,250 people reported to be infected by Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' in the country.

Government directs States and UTS to prepare for Black Fungus

As part of the preparations, the Union Health Secretary in his letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries and administrators of all states and union territories, directed them to undertake a set of activities. He directed them to activate the Hospital Infection Control Committee with the head of the institution or an administrator as the chairperson, and also, designate an infection prevention and control nodal officer – preferably a microbiologist or senior infection control nurse.

He further, directed them to strengthen procedures and practices in the context of COVID-19, which included the application of standard precautions all across the hospital and health facilities as well as transmission-based precautions involving the need for heightened focus on the droplet, airborne, and contact precautions from the perspective of protecting healthcare workers and ensuring patient safety. He also talked about improving the environment and facilities, and as part of it, directed to ensure ventilation and facilitate cleaning, disinfection, and sanitation among others.

Besides, he pushed for the meticulous adherence to Infection Prevention and Control while managing immunocompromised patients such as COVID-19 patients on steroid treatment, with co-morbidities, and also asked for enhancement of Infection Prevention and Control in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) as well as clinical laboratories.

What is the 'Black Fungus' infection?

Mucormycosis or 'Black Fungus' is a fungal infection that mainly affects people who are on medication for other health problems that reduce their ability to fight environmental pathogens. While it is very rare, it can lead to loss of the upper jaw and sometimes even the eye. Sinuses of such individuals get affected after fungal spores are inhaled from the air. Warning signs include pain and redness around the eyes and/or nose, fever, headache, coughing, shortness of breath, bloody vomit, and altered mental status. This infection has been witnessed in cases of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stays, and co-morbidities and required a team of microbiologists, internal medicine specialists, intensivist neurologists, ENT specialists, ophthalmologists, dentists, surgeons, and others for treatment. The medical treatment entails installing peripherally inserted central catheter, maintaining adequate systemic hydration, infusing normal saline IV before Amphotericin B infusion, and conducting antifungal therapy for 4-6 weeks with patients monitored clinically and with radio-imaging.

(Credit-PTI/Pixabay/ANI)