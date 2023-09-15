Last Updated:

9 Essential Exercises For Better Day: Seated Spinal Twist To Cat-cow Stretch

Discover 9 invigorating morning stretches to boost flexibility, reduce stress, and kickstart your day with renewed energy and vitality.

The Wake-Up Stretch
Begin by lying on your back, extending your arms overhead, and pointing your toes. Take a deep breath and stretch your entire body from head to toe. Hold for 10 seconds and then release.

Cat-Cow Stretch
Start on your hands and knees, arching your back like a cat and then curving it like a cow. Flow between these positions for one minute to improve spinal flexibility and relieve tension.

Child's Pose
Transition from the Cat-Cow Stretch into Child's Pose. Sit back on your heels, extend your arms forward, and lower your forehead to the ground. Hold 30 seconds to relax your lower back and shoulder.

Spinal Twist
Seated spinal twist: Sit on the floor, legs extended. Cross one leg over the other, and twist the torso toward the crossed knee. Hold, switch sides.

Neck Stretches
Gently tilt your head from side to side, holding each position for 10 seconds. Then, make slow circular motions with your head, both clockwise and counterclockwise, for 30 seconds.

Hip Flexor Stretch
Kneel on your right knee and step your left foot forward, bending your left knee at a 90-degree angle. Lean forward slightly to feel a stretch in your right hip flexor. Hold 20 seconds on each side.

Standing Forward Bend
Stand up and hinge at your hips to touch your toes or reach as far as you comfortably can. This stretch loosens your hamstrings and lower back. Hold for 20 seconds and repeat twice.

Ankle Circles
Sit or lie down, and lift one leg off the ground. Rotate your ankle clockwise and then counterclockwise for 15 seconds each direction. Switch legs and repeat to improve ankle mobility.

Shoulder Rolls
Stand up straight with your feet shoulder-width apart. Roll your shoulders backward in a circular motion for 30 seconds to relieve tension in your neck and upper back.

