US: 4-inch Long Cement Piece Found In Man's Heart, Leaked From A Spinal Surgery

In an unusual instance, a man in the US was found with a four-inches piece of cement in his heart, that was traced after a checkup. According to a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers at the Yale University School of Medicine revealed that doctors found out about his condition after he complained of chest pain and difficulty in breathing. It is said that the man had undergone spinal surgery just a week earlier, Live Science reported.

How did the cement get inside the heart?

An extensive study of the case by researchers at Yale suggested that the spinal procedure the 56-year-old man went through had a say in the cement deposit in his chest. Citing multiple sources, Live Science reported that the man underwent 'kyphoplasty' to treat a broken vertebra, also called "vertebral compression fracture".

In kyphoplasty, a patient's fractured spine is injected with a special type of cement into the vertebra, to protect it from a collapse and maintaining proper height. The "vertebral compression fracture" is a painful condition where the spinal cord collapses due to osteoporosis, which is the condition of weak bones developed in older age.

Doctors found that it was this cement, used in the treatment, that leaked into his heart from the spinal cord. The report said that the cement accumulated and hardened into a four-inch piece after reaching his heart. Moreover, the X-ray and CT scan in the Emergency Room also revealed that the pain and difficulty in breathing were due to the injury that resulted from the cement accumulation.

As per the study, the right upper chamber of his heart was torn and his right lung was also punctured due to the thin and sharp cement piece.

According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, as reported by Live Science, the procedure of Kyphoplasty is considered safe and under 2% of its patients experience any side effects. However, the leakage of cement from the bones into the heart is still the biggest risk to patients. Experts say that the leakage might even result in the blockage of blood vessels.

