US: CDC Says No Mask Required For Teachers And Students Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Vaccinated teachers and students are not required to wear a mask inside school buildings, said the new guidelines issued by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC on Friday, July 9, issued a new set of COVID-19 guidelines which clarified that children and adults who are fully vaccinated are eligible to stroll without wearing a facemask. Furthermore, the agency emphasized that social distancing would not be an obstacle for vaccinated students and staff as well. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are qualified to receive shots.

The CDC COVID-19 taskforce supervisor, Erin Sauber-Schatz, informed that the pandemic has reached a “new point” and requires flexibility and revised guidelines for the smooth functioning of schools. However, according to Johns Hopkins University public health professor, Elizabeth Stuart, the challenges the new guidelines pose on elementary school children are complex. “It would be a very weird dynamic, socially, to have some kids wearing masks and some not. And tracking that? Teachers shouldn’t need to be keeping track of which kids should have masks on,” she told AP.

K-12 administrators, teachers, and staff: CDC has updated guidance to support safe in-person learning at K-12 schools while preventing the spread of #COVID19. More: https://t.co/EY4kdEs1cg pic.twitter.com/Jo9ZugE7Hh — CDC (@CDCgov) July 9, 2021

New School Guidelines

No one at schools needs to wear masks at recess or in most other outdoor situations. However, unvaccinated people are advised to wear masks if they are in a crowd for an extended period, like in the stands at a football game.

Ventilation and handwashing continue to be important. Students and staff also should stay home when they are sick.

Testing remains an important way to prevent outbreaks. But, the CDC also says people who are fully vaccinated do not need to participate in such screening.

Separating students into smaller groups or cohorts, continues to be a good way to help reduce the spread of the virus. But, the CDC discouraged putting vaccinated and unvaccinated kids in separate groups, saying schools shouldn’t stigmatize any group or perpetuate academic, racial, or other tracking.

Old Guidelines

The CDC guidelines earlier mandated masks, a social distancing of 6 feet, and frequent hand washing among school-goers, fearing the risk of heavy transference of the virus. However, they later revised the rules and said that the students should maintain 3 feet distancing and follow indoor masking along with compulsory use of face shields. Nevertheless, the guidelines only come as recommendations, leaving it up to the states and local district administrations on the decisions regarding masks and physical distancing.

Masks or No Masks?

According to school administrations, separating vaccinated and unvaccinated children is a cumbersome method. Hence, it is more likely for the schools to mandate mask-wearing in the premises until all students are jabbed. States like California and Virginia asked students to wear masks whether vaccinated or not. Lawmakers in Arizona, Iowa, and Texas have scrapped local schools from mandatory mask-wearing. Furthermore, Detroit and Philadelphia have asked students to wear masks until everyone in the class is vaccinated. Amidst the growing Delta variant strain, scientists and experts have found the CDC guidelines as controversial.

(Input: AP)