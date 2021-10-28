US Defense Department Funds $4.3 Million To Startup Developing Sleep-inducing Headband

The pleasure of sleeping might soon get an upgrade as an Oregon-based startup called Brain Electrophysiology Laboratory (BEL) is working on developing a headband that will provide sound sleep and 'clean the brain'. Currently under development, the project has received $4.3 million of funding by the U.S. Department of Defence and will initially test the device on 90 volunteers, said a report by Geek Wire. Sleep has a significant role in our daily lives as it is this inactive period of the day when our brain undergoes 'cleaning' as waves of fluid wash away the waste products of the cells.

Working of the BEL Sleep headband

Being developed by Brain Electrophysiology Laboratory (BEL), the device promises a number of features. Its primary function is to both measure electrical activity in the brain and induce it. Reportedly, the headband uses transcranial electrical stimulation- a process that slows down the brain activity to induce deep sleep.

While speaking with Geek Wire, company CEO Don Tucker explained that the headband can assess stages of sleep by recording brain activity and this data will then be used by researchers to induce deep sleep at the right time in the sleep cycle of their volunteers.

With the device, “brain age” assessments are also being developed by the researchers by classifying different sleep stages of different individuals as it is evident that as a person grows old, he is deprived of sleep which increases the risk of dementia. Talking about the usage, Tucker reportedly said that their prototype headband is easy to sleep with and the final product will be even better.

'The headband will help people suffering from neurological conditions'

According to the developers of this device, it would be a great help for those suffering from neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s, dementia and brain injuries, as these conditions don’t allow proper cleaning of the brain even during sleep. Moreover, the company states that the success of the project will definitely improve the quality of life of those having sleep dysfunction. Meanwhile, the results are likely to come out next year of the project that involves multiple universities like Montana State University, the University of Montana, the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the University of Florida.

Image: Twitter/@bel_brain