US: Man From Illinois Dies From Rabies After Being Bitten By Bat

A man in his 80s from Illinois died from rabies about a month after being infected by a bat that he found in his room. This marked the first human case of the rabies virus in Illinois since 1954. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis after testing at its lab, said the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Man dies from rabies

The man named Thomas Krob, aged 87 died on September 20 at Northwestern McHenry Hospital, reported The Daily Herald citing the McHenry County coroner's office. The Lake County resident in his 80s woke up to a bat on his neck in mid-August. According to the press release of the Illinois Department of Public Health, the bat was captured and tested positive for rabies. The individual had been advised that he needed to start postexposure rabies treatment but he had reportedly declined it. After a month, the individual began experiencing symptoms which included neck pain, headache, difficulty in controlling his arms, numbness in fingers and trouble in speaking.

Dr Ngozi Ezike, IDPH Director, in the news release stated, "Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease". Furthermore, he mentioned, "However, there is life-saving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies." According to United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC), the rabies virus is transmitted through direct contact with an infected animal, including saliva or brain or nervous system tissue from an infected animal.

As per the Illinois Department of Public Health, the cases of human rabies are rare in the United States, with one to three cases reported each year. Still, an estimated 60,000 Americans receive the post-exposure vaccination series each year.

Rabies Virus

The rabies virus causes a disease in the central nervous system, that can even lead to death without treatment. Illinois health department raised concern that even though people get to know when they have been bitten by a bat, they "have very small teeth and the bite mark may not be easy to see." The Illinois health department advised the people who come in contact with a bat that they should not release it until it can be tested for rabies.

Image: Unsplash/RepresentativeImage