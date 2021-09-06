US: Study Shows 80% Reduced COVID Immunity In 6 Months After 2nd Pfizer Shot

In a major setback in the fight against the COVID-19, a US study has found the antibodies produced by the Pfizer vaccine decreased more than 80% within six months of inoculating the vaccine jab. According to the researchers, they analysed blood samples of 120 senior nursing home residents and 92 caregivers. The test was conducted six months after receiving their second dose.

The research led by Case Western Reserve University and Brown University in the US looked at humoral immunity, also called an antibody, to measure the body's defences against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The researchers found that individuals' antibody levels decreased more than 80 per cent after six months of inoculating the second dose of the covid vaccine.

The yet to be published study, posted on preprint server MedRvix, also revealed that the number of antibodies was the same in seniors, with a median age of 76, and caregivers, with a median age of 48, and old alike. "By six months after vaccination, the blood of 70 per cent of these nursing home residents had 'very poor ability to neutralise the coronavirus infection in laboratory experiments,' said David Canaday, a professor at the Case Western Reserve University.

Earlier research by the team found that within two weeks the seniors who had received the second dose of vaccine with no COVID-19 contraction history already showed a reduced response in antibodies.

Recent US study advocates for booster jab

Though, the World Health Organisation (WHO) appealed to the developed nations not to roll out booster jabs citing many developing countries which has not yet inoculated a single dose of vaccine to the eligible, the latest research advocated for an additional booster dose for the vulnerable section of the society. It is worth noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC), recommended booster shots especially for the elderly. The professor noted that the boosters are even more important as the highly contagious Delta variant are currently showing devastating result in the United States

Majority of nursing staff in US received Pfizer jabs

Early in the pandemic, higher COVID-19 mortality among nursing home residents in the US led to making them a priority for vaccination, the researchers said. According to Canaday, most nursing home residents received the Pfizer vaccine under the emergency use authorisations because it was the first available vaccine on the market. "With nursing home, residents’ poor initial vaccine response, the rise of breakthrough infections and outbreaks, characterisation of the durability of immunity to inform public health policy on the need for boosting is needed," the authors of the study added.

(With inputs from PTI)

