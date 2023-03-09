Usage Of Artificial Human Skin Blocks Invasive Growth In A Skin Cancer Model: Research

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have successfully stopped invasive growth in a skin cancer model by injecting artificial human skin. The study, which examines what exactly occurs when a cell transforms into a cancer cell, has been published in Science Signaling.

Professor and Team Lead Hans Wandall from the Department of Cellular and Molecular Medicine at the University of Copenhagen said, "We have been studying one of the cells’ signalling pathways, the so-called TGF beta pathway. This pathway plays a critical role in the cell’s communication with its surroundings, and it controls e.g., cell growth and cell division. If these mechanisms are damaged, the cell may turn into a cancer cell and invade the surrounding tissue."

The professor further explained that skin cells will not just randomly begin to infiltrate the hypodermis and cause mayhem under normal circumstances. "They will instead create a fresh layer of skin. But, when cancerous cells appear, the skin's layers' dividing lines are no longer respected, and the cells begin to invade one another. This type of growth is invasive," the professor added.

Notably, Hans Wandall and his colleagues have been studying the TGF beta pathway and applied methods for blocking invasive growth and thus curbing the invasive growth in skin cancer, as cited by ANI.

“We already have various drugs that can block these signalling pathways and which may be used in tests. We have used some of them in this study,” explains Associate Professor and co-author of the study Sally Dabelsteen from the School of Dentistry.

She further asserted that some drugs have already been tested on humans, and some are in the process of being tested in connection with other types of cancer. She said that the drugs could also be tested on skin cancer specifically.

According to sources, Hans Wandall and Sally Dabelsteen have worked together with Dr Zilu Ye and Professor Jesper V Olsen from the Novo Nordisk Foundation Center for Protein Research at the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences.

'Artificial skin is the closest we get to real human skin': Researchers

Researchers said, "The artificial skin used in the new study consists of artificial, genetically manipulated human skin cells. Skin cells are produced on subcutaneous tissue made of collagen. This makes the cells grow in layers, just like real human skin."

Researchers further added that the skin model, also known as artificial skin, enables researchers to introduce artificial genetic modifications relatively quickly, which gives insight into the processes that promote skin development and regeneration. This is in contrast to mice models.

“By using artificial human skin we are past the potentially problematic obstacle of whether results from tests on mice models can be transferred to human tissue. Previously, we used mice models in most studies of this kind. Instead, we can now conclude that these substances probably are not harmful and could work in practice, because the artificial skin means that we are closer to human reality,” says Hans Wandall.