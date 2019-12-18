Vaping Increases Risk Of Developing Chronic Lung Conditions: Study

According to US researchers, consuming e-cigarettes significantly increases the risk of developing chronic lung conditions such as asthma or emphysema. The study, published in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, is among the first to show the potential long-term harms. It is all associated with the use of e-cigarettes. Using e-cigarettes is often promoted as a safer alternative to tobacco and a means to help smokers quit the toxic habit.

Also read | 'Delhi's Air Pollution May Be As Bad As Smoking 13 Cigarettes Per Day'

Studies prove that vaping is bad for health

It is found that e-cigarettes increase the risk of lung disease by a third compared with those who never smoked or vaped in their life. And the risk was even higher among adults who used both e-cigarettes and smoked tobacco. The research comes as the United States faces a youth vaping crisis. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 27.5% of high school students in the United States consume e-cigarettes, up from 20.7% in 2018. In a telephonic interview with a journal Stanton Glantz the director of the University of California San Francisco Center for Tobacco Control Research and Education said that e-cigarettes are promoted as harmless and they are not.

Also read | Tips To Quit Smoking: Read On To Know How You Can Achieve It

Glantz and researchers used evidence from 32,000 people interviewed in the CDC's Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH), which monitored e-cigarette and tobacco behaviours, as well as a new diagnosis of lung disease from 2013 to 2016. At the start of the study, it was found that nobody had lung disease. Three years later, researchers had found that people who smoked e-cigarettes had roughly a 30% increased risk of developing lung diseases, such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) compared to those who had never smoked or vaped.

Also read | Passive Smoking And Its Harmful Effects On Young Kids

According to studies, those who smoked cigarettes had about double the risk of chronic lung disease compared to those who never smoked. For those who smoked traditional and e-cigarettes, the risk was more than tripled.

Also read | MLB Star Josh Donaldson's Mother Quits Smoking For A $70,000 Maserati, Watch Video