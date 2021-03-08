Vegan Diet Affects Bone Health, Study Suggests Mixed-food Meals Fare Better

Eating vegan is considered healthy but a new study has observed that vegan diet affects bone health. According to a new study, people following a vegan diet had lower ultrasound values compared to the people who had mixed food diet. The scientists of the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment(BfR) have made this observation. They had taken 72 participants in which 36 were vegans while 36 people followed mixed food diet.

Vegan diet can lead to poorer health

BfR President Professor Dr. Andreas Hensel said, "A vegan diet is often considered health-conscious. However, our scientific findings indicate that a vegan diet does affect bone health." Nutrition plays an important role in bone health and this was investigated in the BfR’s cross-sectional “Risks and benefits of a vegan diet” study. The bone health of all the participants was assessed at the heel bone using ultrasound measurements. The scientists had collected information on age, smoking status, education, body mass index, physical activity, and alcohol consumption.

In the study, the scientists also determined biomarkers in blood and urine using a statistical model. The results show that in most cases, the combination of these biomarkers was present in lower concentrations in vegans. This could be a possible explanation for the poorer bone health. They identified a pattern of twelve biomarkers that played an important role in bone health from 28 nutrition and bone-relevant parameters from blood or urine. In the study, it was shown that in combination vitamins A and B6, the amino acids lysine and leucine, omega-3 fatty acids, selenoprotein P, iodine, thyroid-stimulating hormone, calcium, magnesium, and a-Klotho protein were associated with bone health. They had also observed that lower concentrations of the hormone FGF23 at higher ultrasound levels in this pattern. The findings of the study indicate that vegans intake fewer nutrients that are relevant for the skeleton and are mainly found in food of animal origin.

