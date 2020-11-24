Vegetarians 43% More Likely To Suffer Bone Fractures, Says Study

A new study published in the Journal BMC Medicine reveals that the vegetarians and people who follow vegan diets are more likely to suffer from bone fractures. As a part of the study, dietary information was collected at baseline and at follow-up. Further, participants were categorised into four diet groups at both time points- 29,380 meat eaters, 8037 fish eaters, 15,499 vegetarians, and 1982 vegans at baseline.

Vegans at more risk than meat eaters

The study also revealed that vegetarians and people who ate fish but not meat had a higher risk of hip fractures, compared to those who ate meat. The risk of fractures was partly reduced once body mass index, dietary calcium and dietary protein intake were taken into consideration. Further, the vegans also had a risk of total, leg and other main site fractures as compared to meat eaters. The study read, “Overall, the significant associations appeared to be stronger without adjustment for BMI and were slightly attenuated but remained significant with additional adjustment for dietary calcium and/or total protein. No significant differences were observed in risks of wrist or ankle fractures by diet group with or without BMI adjustment, nor for arm fractures after BMI adjustment”.

(Risks of total and site-specific fractures by diet group in EPIC-Oxford. Image Credits: BMCmedicine)

There were also various limitations of the study, including, that most of the participants were white European. This was important because various previous studies have observed differences in bone mineral density and fracture risks by ethnicity. Also, the authors had no data on the causes of fractures and were unable to track potential dietary calcium supplementation. This study was the first prospective study of a diet group with both total and multiple specific fracture sites in vegetarians and vegans. The findings suggested that bone health in vegans is a topic that requires more and more research.

(Image Credits: Pixabay)