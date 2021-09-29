Vitamin A Can Bring Back The Sense Of Smell Lost Due To COVID, Reveals Study

A new study will see if vitamin A treatment might aid people who have lost their sense of smell after being exposed to COVID-19.

The University of East Anglia (UEA) announced in a statement that the 12-week ‘Apollo study' will use nasal drops containing the vitamins to treat those who have lost their sense of smell or have an altered sense of smell as a result of viral infections.

According to the university, German research has revealed the vitamin's potential value, and its team will examine how this medication works to help repair tissues in the nose affected by the virus.

Treatment for loss of smell due to COVID

The researchers anticipate that the findings "may one day help millions of people around the world who suffer from scent loss by restoring their fifth sense."

It comes after research published in April in the journal International Forum of Allergy & Rhinology by an international panel of smell experts cautioned against using steroids to address smell loss and instead urged 'smell training.'

Prof Carl Philpott of the University of East Anglia's Norwich Medical School, one of the researchers, said, "there is very little evidence that steroids help with smell loss. However, they have potential side effects such as fluid retention, high blood pressure, and problems with mood swings and behaviour."

Instead, the researchers suggested that those who have lost their sense of smell sample at least four different odors twice a day for several months.

The approach "aims to help recovery based on neuroplasticity - the brain's ability to reorganise itself to compensate for a change or injury," according to Prof Philpott.

The National Institute for Health Research is funding the project, which will begin recruiting volunteers in December.

Coronavirus smell loss 'far more significant' than serious cold or flu

Scientists discovered that the loss of smell associated with coronavirus infections is 'far more significant' than that associated with a serious cold or flu. In May, UK health officials added a new loss of smell or taste as a third official sign for diagnosing coronavirus, which they hope will result in 2% more cases being detected. A group of European researchers, including experts from the University of East Anglia, examined the experiences of persons with Covid-19 and those with other upper respiratory tract infections in terms of loss of taste and smell.

Image: Unsplash