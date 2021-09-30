Waking Up To Urinate At Night And Dementia Connected, Reveals New Study

A joint study by Aarhus University in Denmark and Stanford University in the United States has concluded that the urge to urinate at night may be bad news, as it may indicate an increased risk of developing dementia. The study looked at the records of 1.4 million men in Denmark over ten years.

The study focused on males over the age of 60 who had a benign prostate enlargement and needed to urinate many times during the night. According to the study, such individuals had a 21% higher risk of dementia than men of the same age who do not have prostate issues. The chance of having Alzheimer's disease increases by 16%. Over ten years, it examined the records of 1.4 million men in Denmark.

Going to sleep is similar to turning on the brain's washing machine

The study's authors explain that disrupting a night's sleep is a bad sign since it can lead to an accumulation of waste products in the brain. The presence of the protein fragment beta-amyloid in the brains of the affected males, for example, indicated this.

According to the research, going to sleep is similar to turning on the brain's washing machine. The waste products are flushed out of the glymphatic system by meningeal fluid, which leaves via neurons and lymph arteries. The flushing will not work properly if the sleep cycles are disrupted - most people have two or three, depending on whether they sleep closer to six or nine hours.

Professor Mette Nrgaard of Aarhus University, one of the study's authors, told BT, "As I see it, the data highlight to the necessity of helping elderly guys obtain as coherent a night's sleep as possible - not least to safeguard them as best as possible from acquiring dementia."

According to her, the same age group of women are also suspected of having higher chances of dementia. Dementia is the third leading cause of death in Europe and the United States, after cardiovascular illnesses and cancer. Professor and her colleagues will now look into the possibility of a link between night sleep & dementia in women who also wake up frequently to go to the bathroom. The study's findings were published in the scholarly journal EClinicalMedicin, funded by the Lundbeck Foundation.

Image: Unsplash