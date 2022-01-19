WATCH: Affordable Diabetes Care Is The Need Of The Hour

The diabetes care industry in India is predicted to grow to almost $60 billion over the next ten years, up from around $17 billion in FY2021. India is estimated to have 75 million diabetic patients and another 200 million pre-diabetics.

According to a recent report published by Redcore, the research arm of Bengaluru-based research firm Redseer consultancy, poor lifestyle is the primary reason for the high number of diabetes cases. According to the survey, the average Indian spends Rs 11,000 per year on Type 2 diabetes care and Rs 3.5 lakh over the course of a lifetime. From Rs 6,000 per year in their early thirties, the expense rises rapidly to Rs 17,000 by the time they reach 60. According to the survey, just 5% of the diabetic population has an average monthly salary of Rs 80,000 or more, while 35% have less than Rs 20,000.

New-age technological advancements, such as linked blood glucose monitoring devices and app-based professional assistance and counselling, are playing an important role in revolutionizing care in the Western world. However, for India to see widespread acceptance of these technological advancements, accessibility and pricing would be essential. According to the research, diabetes, including prediabetes, has the greatest incidence in India, preceded by cardiovascular disease and hypertension. As per the study, the top three chronic illnesses had a market value of roughly $35 billion in FY21 and are predicted to expand nearly four times over the next ten years.

Experts suggest that integrated blood glucose monitoring with daily assistance from clinical professionals and life coaches can help improve one's glycaemic levels and lifestyle. However, as the majority of the diabetic population falls into tier 2 and tier 3 cities, they lack access to integrated diabetic care. In this special broadcast, we delve deep to understand how self-monitoring and affordable integrated digital care can help reduce the risk of chronic lifestyle diseases. The episode had esteemed guests like Mr. Lov Verma, Former Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, Government of India; Dr. Banshi Saboo, Chairman, Diacare Diabetes Hormone Clinic & Secretary, Diabetes India; Dr. Pankaj Jethwani, Executive Vice President, W. Health Ventures. Each panelist shared their insights on various topics throughout the broadcast.

“Our country lacks accessibility to diabetes care, particularly in the rural areas as there aren’t many healthcare professionals who specialize in the field of diabetes. However, during the pandemic online consultation was made accessible to all patients. I think diabetes care can be done through online consultation and this is gradually improving access to diabetes care in India.” Says; Dr. Banshi Saboo, Chairman, Diacare Diabetes Hormone Clinic & Secretary, Diabetes India.

He further adds,’ The second major problem is that people don’t monitor their blood sugar levels regularly. The solution to this is connected blood glucose monitoring where medical professionals have connected access to a patient’s glycaemic count. This ensures a direct connection between the doctor & the patients.”

“Managing Diabetes is not simple. In a country as large as India with 1.4 billion people we have approximately 650 – 700 endocrinologists and an acute shortage of dieticians, nutritionists & educators. Technology has a huge role to play in assisting diabetic patients to monitor themselves as well as make necessary lifestyle modifications.” Says Dr. Pankaj Jethwani, Executive Vice President, W. Health Ventures